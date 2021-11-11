To the editor,
I am confused at a number of points in Paul Bergley’s recent letter regarding mask mandates. In his second point, he says that he and fellow council members took an oath to the constitutions of the US and Minnesota. He says their duty to those constitutions is to stand against the mandates if they think the mandates are unconstitutional. The City of Isanti’s resolution implies that the city will not enforce any mask mandates. So, pardon my confusion, but hasn’t the city given cover for anyone who wants to violate ANY mandate? How would it be different if I ignored a city ordinance because I said it was unconstitutional? Isn’t it the obligation of elected officials to obey the laws, and mandates, while trying to change the ones they feel are wrong? If elected officials refuse to obey laws, even ones they disagree with, where does that leave our society?
He goes on to recount his extensive research on states where the mandates have been declared unconstitutional. Again, I am confused. What do the rulings of state-level judges in Louisiana, Kentucky and other states have to do with Minnesota? These state-level decisions do not apply in Minnesota. It’s possible that a Minnesota court might come to a different conclusion according to Minnesota’s constitution. He goes on to reference David Horowitz’s comments. In various articles Horowitz has suggested that red states should disregard US Supreme Court decisions and promotes a horse de-worming agent, ivermectin, as a covid treatment. The references to Rand Paul’s expertise are equally questionable. Mr. Paul is an ophthalmologist and not specifically trained in epidemiology or virology. Mr. Paul’s own website makes no references to epidemiology or virology certifications or expertise. Mr. Paul’s other certifications might also be suspect. After a disagreement with the American Board of Ophthalmology about certifications, he created his own certification authority whose board was made entirely of family members.
Lastly, in saying that Anthony Fauci flip-flopped on mask mandates, Mr. Bergley demonstrates a misunderstanding of science. Scientific guidance is based on the best available information at the time. When facts and circumstances change, the guidance must change. For instance, thalidomide was a drug prescribed to ease morning sickness in pregnant women. It turned out that severe birth defects were caused by the drug. Would Mr. Bergley have had the medical community not change their guidance and kept prescribing thalidomide? Dr. Fauci was not “flip-flopping,” he was reacting to new information and changing his opinion, as any good scientist would.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
