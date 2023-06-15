To the editor,
It was both a privilege and an honor to participate in Wednesday night’s graduation at Woodland Campus and Friday night’s Cambridge-Isanti High School graduation as a new school board member.
It was heartwarming to see and hear the overwhelming family and community support for each of these students as they received their diploma. The list of accomplishments by this graduating class is impressive, their Bluejacket character was on full display, and we were blessed with one of the best performances of the Star Spangled Banner you’ve ever heard! Watch for yourself on YouTube.
Congratulations Class of 2023!
DeEtta Moos
District 911 School Board Member
