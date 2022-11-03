To the editor,
This Saturday marks the beginning of the 2022 firearm deer hunting season. Along with all the anticipation of harvesting a nice deer and filling the freezer with venison, the Isanti County Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) is encouraging area hunters to also consider donating their deer hides to the MDHA Hides for Habitat Program. By making the donation to the MDHA, hunters are actually helping the deer of the future.
MDHA’s Hides for Habitat program is a flagship program of MDHA, and since its inception in 1985 has generated nearly $5.7 million dollars and over one million hides to help fund statewide habitat projects. This program works because of hunters who donate their hides to the orange MDHA logo collection boxes around the state and because of dedicated chapters.
Our chapter uses the funds to purchase trees, food plot seed, (corn, soybeans, sunflowers and a variety of Frigid Forage) for our members to plant for habitat, helping a variety of wildlife. Some of the funds are used for scholarships to send local kids to Forkhorn Camps and we also sponsor two scholarships for “Dollar for Scholars”. We have used funding from this program to help purchase land that is then turned into Wildlife Management Area, which is then open to the public for hunting.
The Isanti County MDHA boxes are quite easy to identify - as they will all have a sign indicating they are our boxes. Most of the boxes are bright orange, recently painted by Jackson Koukol as his Eagle Scout project. Thank you Jackson.
To donate a deer hide this season, simply look for the MDHA Hides for Habitat orange signs located at Hides Drop Point Stations. To locate an official MDHA Hides Drop Station,
log onto www.mndeerhunters.com or call MDHA’s State Office at 800-450-3337.
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is a 501C(3) non-profit conservation group dedicated to “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunters, today.”
Jenny Carlson
John Hass
Isanti County Chapter Hides for Habitat Coordinators
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.