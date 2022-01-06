To the editor,
In my letter to the editor about the Orange Frog Seminar published on Dec. 30, I stated, “It is sad to me that most of our current county commissioners still believe that spending even more money on this ‘Happy Game’ will make that difference.”
Since that writing I have come to understand that I may have misconstrued some statements made by these commissioners and come to a conclusion that was not entirely true. I have been told that at this point there are no definite plans to spend additional funds on the Orange Frog Initiative beyond the original $650,000. I ask for forgiveness from anyone who felt maligned due to this impropriety on my part. Thank you.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
Editor’s note: The publishing of this letter is deviating from our established policy of one original letter per author per four-week period out of respect for Mr. Lantz’s desire to retract information contained in his previous letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.