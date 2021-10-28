To the editor,
This is in response to Bill Stickels III opinion piece in the Oct. 14, 2021, Isanti –Chisago County Star.
First of all Bill wrote that he saw council members not wearing their masks during the state wide mask mandate. Well, there was exemptions to wearing the mask based on medical conditions. Mr. Stickels, do you know the health history of every individual council member? That is what it would take to pass judgment on whether or not a person had to wear a mask. I do not remember me giving you my health history.
Second of all Mayor Johnson and the rest of the Isanti City Council took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota. If Mayor Johnson believes the mask mandates are unconstitutional then I expect him and any other council member to uphold the oath they have taken and stand against the mask mandate(s).
What do you, Bill, base your claim that mask mandates are not unconstitutional? I cannot speak for Mayor Johnson’s stance on the constitutionality of the mask mandates, however based on my research there have been those in various government entities that declare the mask mandates unconstitutional. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry declared Louisiana’s mask mandate unconstitutional. Boone Circuit Court in Kentucky, Judge Richard Brueggemann, declared the Kentucky mask mandate unconstitutional after listening to a week of testimony by medical doctors and others concerning the mask mandate. Daniel Horowitz, newspaper writer for the Blaze, reviewed the research done on the mask mandate here in America. He concluded that not only did the mask mandates not stop the spread, but states with mask mandates had more Covid-19 cases than states that did not have mask mandates.
Anthony Fauci MD himself did not come out firmly for mask mandates until he flip flopped back and forth numerous times. U.S. Senator Rand Paul trained in epidemiology and virology states “....the masks we buy over the counter do not work. They do not prevent disease because a particle the size of a virus will go right through the mask...” Senator Paul states it is time to resist the mask mandates, no one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates. Dr. Fauci is not following the science.
Paul Bergley
Isanti City Councilman
