To the editor,
Gene Johnson, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star and other papers has a large platform to express his opinions, which is fine as they’re his papers. I also appreciate being able to express differences to his opinions in the editorial pages.
In his column last week, I have a different opinion on his concerns about electric vehicles. The automakers are really seeing the future and developing these vehicles on their own. Millions saw the Dodge Ram electric truck ad during the Super Bowl and it’s an awesome looking truck and the other manufacturers are right there with Dodge. We may have plenty of natural gas and oil for now but do we pump the wells dry then switch to electric vehicles? Or develop alternative power now and help keep oil and gas options around longer? The main point to change is climate change, as I’m writing this on a beautiful 45 degree day in the middle of February! We need as a world to cut carbon emissions as much and as quickly as possible.
He also wrote about rebate checks and if they are going to happen they should go to those who worked hard for their money and made good investments, not based on income. Governor Walz’s rebate proposal is couples making up to $150,000 getting $2,000 and $200 for each child up to three kids. So up to $2,600 per family of five or more. Individuals making up to $75,000 would get $1,000. I would say a couple raising three kids or more are working extremely hard!
I’m old enough to remember under Governor Ventura, we had a boatload of money and taxes were cut. For years after the state of Minnesota did every trick it could to balance the budget including delaying payments to schools causing them to borrow money with interest just to pay bills!
Gene wrote about future taxes from spending, I think the Governor and Legislature are being careful to use one-time money on things like infrastructure and ongoing tax revenue for things like school lunches.
He talked about quotes, here’s mine: “Then the righteous will answer him, Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? The King will reply, I tell you the truth, whatever you did for the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”
Rick Olseen
Harris
