To the editor,
I’m glad to see multiple responses to my letter to the editor about the Isanti County Board’s Second Amendment Resolution. Public discussion on important issues is vital to a functioning democracy.
Mr. Lantz disputed my statement that the Second Amendment Resolution was a waste of time and money. Hopefully, the following analogy is applicable.
Suppose you always dreamed of owning a high-end sports car. You compiled stacks of research on what model to buy, where to buy it and how to finance it. You put off other purchases and carefully saved your money. After driving the car home, it’s parked in your garage, never to be driven again because of fear it will get damaged. Sure, you can show it off to your friends, but most people would say, if you never drive it, the purchase was a waste of time and money.
The county board has spent time and money on commissioner salary, staff salary, county attorney salary and generated other expenses on the Second Amendment Resolution. If this resolution was worth all of the expense, why didn’t the board use our tax money for a court fight against the recently passed Minnesota gun safety laws like the Red Flag law? It seems the resolution was written to fight just such legislation.
Mr. Lantz’s favorite definition of “waste of time” was “If you waste time, money or energy doing something that is not important or necessary or is unlikely to succeed.” Is it possible that the County Board knew fighting the recent legislation was unlikely to succeed? If that’s so, why did they pass the resolution at all? Again, it was an expensive piece of performance art to placate those who want few or no restrictions on gun ownership and use. If the county board is as dedicated to transparency as Mr. Lantz claims, let’s hear from the board just how much this resolution cost the taxpayers. Mr. Lantz writes that views similar to mine makes me “woke,” “evil,” “self-centered” or “demonic.” I am interested in his definitions of those terms and how he can say he knows me that well to apply those terms to me.
Mr. Grell’s response to my letter truly surprised me. He says that the Red Flag law is too weak by requiring too much red tape. So, by extension, I take it he wants stricter gun safety laws. We actually agree on something.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
