To the editor,
Several concerned Isanti County residents have consistently spoken up in defense of keeping the County Auditor and Recorder position an elected position this year! This group of citizens have spoken out of love of their country and their Constitutional Republic. Because the founders of our country experienced the overreaching centralized government of the British Monarchy, the framers of our constitution intentionally created separate powers, offering checks and balances, to preserve individual liberties. Our Constitutional Republic was not meant to be efficient. Separation of powers causes the process of government to move slow enough for the people to react and “Petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Some may ask, why it matters if the auditor and recorder position is voted on when often times they run unopposed? If the person filling this position is fulfilling their duties, then they should be rewarded by retaining their position, but if the person in this position is found to be inadequate or untrustworthy, the people should have the right to remove them from their position, however infrequent that may be. We should not be dependent upon a handful of commissioners to do this for us. We are a government “Of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Our responsibility to vote is the most basic right of this Constitutional Republic and it should be protected. We should all remember, “The power under the Constitution will always be in the people. It is entrusted for certain defined purposes, and for a certain limited period, to representatives of their own choosing; and whenever it is executed contrary to their Interest, or not agreeable to their wishes, their servants can, and undoubtedly will be, recalled.” - George Washington
DeEtta Moos
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.