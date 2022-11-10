To the editor,
A few weeks ago, Mr. Brabec said our Minnesota public schools would not be teaching CRT because he called the Minnesota licensing committee, and the said they weren’t. Here’s my answer to that.
Kofi Montzka, an attorney and mother of three children in the Roseville Area Schools recently urged the school board to “stop promoting critical race theory and Black Lives Matter” in the classrooms.
She is a woman of color and said at a school board meeting, “CRT is racist. It tells kids of color like my children that they will never be able to make it and that white kids are inherently racist.” She added, “we do have CRT in this school - I see it every day. Then she referenced an article one of her kids was required to read about how “he would face racism in every facet of his life from education to the workplace to health care. He showed me this article because he found it very discouraging.”
In another case in a middle school in the Roseville School District, she said, “kids were segregated based by race to talk about George Floyd’s death.” In an e-mail she received from the school it said, “We will have a group for whites, for blacks, for Asians, for Hispanics.” Montzka remarked, “I couldn’t even believe it that we’re going back to segregation after all we’ve fought for.”
“Systematic racism does not exist. We used to have systematic racism. It was called slavery and segregation, and we fought alongside each other to end it. BLM said they’re fighting for liberation of black people. Well, we are free. Breaking news: we are free,” she said.
She finished her comments like this: “I hope my kids find your racist messages unbelievable because they’ve seen me, their mom who was raised by a drug addict and suffered abuse as a child... become a lawyer. If I was inundated with these ideas, I don’t know where I’d be today.”
Yes, critical race theory is alive and well in Minnesota public schools, and we better be vigilant and stand strong against any intrusion here so it doesn’t come into our schools.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
