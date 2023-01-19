To the editor,
In the January 12 issue, David E. Johnson mentions several important issues facing our country. About each, he states unequivocally that “Democrats don’t care.” Perhaps he believes this because problems have not been solved to his satisfaction. If so, I understand. I too am disappointed that, after many Presidents and many Congresses have come and gone, some of these same problems still exist.
As we have all learned, if there’s an issue that needs resolution, Democrats and Republicans will argue, disagree and fight over it, often to the satisfaction of few and often just to claim victory. That’s not to say, however, that a party doesn’t care.
Mr. Johnson’s last two paragraphs lay out his belief that Democrats have an overwhelming aim to “take over our country with one-party rule so they have complete and absolute power.”
Maybe he has not heard of the January 6 insurrection and the hundreds that have been arrested for their parts in attempting to keep Donald Trump in power. Maybe he doesn’t know about the many who have pleaded guilty to various crimes of that day and are now serving or will serve prison sentences.
It’s possible too, I suppose, that Mr. Johnson doesn’t know or doesn’t communicate with any Democrats. Perhaps he just can’t accept an opposing viewpoint, or worse yet, maybe he has adopted these opinions as his own after hearing right wing “news” sources push them in front of the American people.
Loren Brabec
Braham
