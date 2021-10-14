To the editor,
At the Oct. 5 Isanti City Council meeting, Member Paul Bergley described the council’s resolution against mask mandates as being a pro-freedom mandate. His concept of freedom differs from mine. I prefer the concept of freedom articulated by the late Peter Marshall (Presbyterian minister and US Senate chaplain) and Pope Benedict XVI.
Peter Marshall said, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” For Pope Benedict, “Freedom is not only a gift, but a summons to personal responsibility.”
The coronavirus is still very much with us and with only 41.7% of the population age 12 and up in Isanti County fully vaccinated (see CDC.gov - COVID-19 County Check), I believe that accepting personal responsibility and doing what is right means getting vaccinated and wearing a mask to protect family, friends, co-workers, and community.
Karen S. Lee
Cambridge
