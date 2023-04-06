To the editor,
In response to “Rules are rules except when...” in the March 30 edition of the Star, in my previous letter I described the last Isanti County Commissioners meeting as a stunt to get people alarmed over gun rights. An overflowing crowd attended. Calling this a stunt is better than to describe it as “uneducated.” As a former American History and Civics teacher, it is sad to see that so many people didn’t learn that the Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights. Those amendments were added to the US Constitution in 1789.
Our rights to own guns has been protected by the Second Amendment for over 250 years. If the Isanti County Commissioners could amend or add to the Second Amendment could they also change the First Amendment right to our freedom of religion? Commissioners earn over $30,000 a year for this part time job and we want our commissioners to get the hard work done to benefit our residents. The state will deliver CPA (County Project Aid) to Isanti County which could be one million dollars. How much will it cost to repair the roads and snow plows? Do employees for the county need increased wages to keep up with the cost of living? Isanti County residents don’t want their tax dollars wasted on a show. We expect our commissioners will do the hard work for the people.
Howard Lewis
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.