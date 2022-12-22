To the editor,
On behalf of the Rush City Christmas Caring Tree program, we would like to thank all of the people who took wish tags from the tree and bought gifts for 118 children this year! The Rush City community residents, friends and businesses are awesome!
We would like to thank the Rush City Library for allowing us to put the tree up in the library and for collecting the gifts. It was very much appreciated!
Lastly, we would like to thank the individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations who gave generous donations. We could not have run the program without your assistance!
All of you have helped to make a Merry Christmas for 40 local families. Thank you so very much!
DeDe Swanson and Shari Schlagel
Rush City Christmas Caring Tree and Rush City Cares
