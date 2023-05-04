To the editor,
Bill’s editorial regarding the “banning of books” and “lack of support for the First Amendment” is laughable and dishonest. The residents in this county acknowledge and hold the entire Constitution in high regard. Bill makes false equivalencies in equating the recent proclamation that Isanti County is dedicated to the Second Amendment, while claiming that the same commissioners and public officials won’t provide a similar statement regarding the First Amendment.
•The Constitution does not grant all rights under it to children. Many decisions are left to parents’ discretion whether or not their child is emotionally or physically mature enough to participate. For example, a child cannot go to an R-rated movie without their parent present.
•Current law prohibits individuals under the age of 18 from purchasing both pornography and firearms.
•Parents have a right to expect that age inappropriate materials (protected by the First Amendment) will not be available to our children at the whims of individual teachers or librarians, without prior consent of the parents. Likewise, parents have a right to expect that firearms (protected by the Second Amendment) will similarly not be available to our children at the whims of individual teachers or other figures, without prior consent.
•Describing individual books of an explicit nature being withdrawn from school libraries or public libraries kids sections as “banning books” is a sleight of hand. These books are still available on Amazon or at book stores if parents deem them appropriate for their children, and should remain available at public libraries, just not in the kids or teen sections.
Holding that children and adults should be subjected to the same standards regarding the ability to discern what is appropriate for the individual to read, own, or carry is disingenuous, and to act otherwise is dishonest.
Dan Tuominen
Cambridge
