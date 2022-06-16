To the editor,
The May 26 letter writer to the Star references Timothy Snyder’s (professor of history at Yale University) book “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” which deals with the issue of authoritarian regimes in our world.
I call to the attention of your readers his more recent book, “The Road to Unfreedom Russia – Europe – America,” which is a detailed study of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 that was supposed to eliminate fascism and to protect the rights and interests of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in southeastern Ukraine. In addition to military might, the campaign relied on misinformation, disinformation and restrictions on the media to eliminate independent reporting and allow only the Kremlin version of the situation.
In addition to reading his book, I have seen two interviews with Professor Snyder on television and both were on the PBS program Amanpour & Co. On the initial occasion, he discussed his book “On Tyranny” and warned that democracy is fragile based on his research of Eastern European societies which have become vulnerable to authoritarian control. Speaking of Jan. 6, 2021, he stated that “a failed coup is a rehearsal for a successful coup.” He continued by saying that unless we deal with the lack of confidence in the US of our leaders and the failure of our Congress to act on the divisive issues facing our country, our democracy is not guaranteed to survive.
During the Memorial Day holiday, I saw a rebroadcast of a Jan. 7, 2021 program where Snyder and Doris Kearns Goodwin discussed the challenges to our democratic system. Professor Snyder emphasized the importance and value of local newspapers to provide factually reliable news and/or viewpoints other than those provided by cable or network news. The reporters and editors live in the community and interact with us. If citizens can’t attend city council meetings, school board meetings, or county commission meetings, we can rely on the local newspaper to inform us of the matters having been discussed and actions taken. Knowledge really is power and helps us be better citizens. The dedication of Professor Snyder’s most recent book is as follows: For the reporters, the heroes of our time.
Eileen Stitz
Cambridge
