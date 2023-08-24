To the editor,
Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon’s Aug. 10 column deserves some comment. Mayor Gordon suggests that the GreenStep Program calls for, “favoritism of the law based on your minority status, it is essentially racism in reverse.” Mayor Gordon repeats this phrase, so it must be important to his argument. “Favoritism of the law” is not new.
The GI Bill passed in 1944 allowed returning servicemen to attend college free including a housing allowance. And a program was setup to provide low-interest mortgages so servicemen could buy new homes and millions of them did. This “favoritism of the law” was certainly equitable to me, as it was to most Americans at that time. And there was veteran’s preference, another “favoritism of the law.” Veterans who passed a civil service exam went to the head of the line. If a desirable job opened up, they could have it. When I was growing up in Isanti, the postmaster and the rural mail carriers were veterans. This was certainly equitable, they had earned it. Of course, one of their peers who would have wanted those jobs might have viewed it as “favoritism.”
“Favoritism of the law” was equitable for veterans because of their history. Their life had been put on hold, often for years, with no guarantee that they would even come home. They had been protecting us. When they did come home, when the war was over, they had favoritism of the law in a college education, in buying a home and in obtaining a civil service job. I can’t imagine anyone arguing with that.
After WW II, it wouldn’t have been right to simply say, “thank you” to returning veterans and tell them to get on with their life. The GI Bill and veteran’s preference were the right thing to do. They were “favoritism of the law” and they were necessary and equitable, based on what had happened in the past.
It is gratifying that Mayor Gordon believes “we should all be treated EQUALLY under the law!” But, can our history of racism be canceled by saying we believe in equality? Or, are there—today—ongoing consequences of slavery, land confiscation, Jim Crow, segregation, lynching, boarding schools, land covenants, unequal law enforcement, injustice, inaccessible education, job restrictions and ordinary racism? Is the playing field level?
Apparently, Mayor Gordon has decided that there is nothing more that needs to be done.
Jim Hove
Isanti
