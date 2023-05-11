To the editor,
In response to Jeff Benny’s letter, George Floyd had multiple arm robberies. Home invasion # 2 occupant was a pregnant woman, pointing a gun at her abdomen, and threatened her baby if she did not quietly acquiesce to the robbery. Did she receive compensation?
One would think that would have changed anyone’s behavior thereafter right? Benny goes on to state he was an angel after 2007, Gee wiz he was incarcerated for four years. I agree Chauvin is where he should be. In May 2020 Floyd was passing counterfeit money and threatening the store attendant and resisted arrest, he was in the police car then started acting crazy so they took him back out of the car. The autopsy results confirmed Floyd was jacked up on Fentanyl and methamphetamines as well as cannabinoids, something Jeff Benny left out. How long would it have been until the robberies would have started to support his drug habit?
My position is clear respect our law enforcement as Chris Rocks states clearly “how to not get your @#$ kick by police” and there would be much less problems in the world. Every other day on the news there is a shooting. Why are our elected officials allowing this behavior? Answer is they’re scared of retaliation, probably the same reason the Jury awarded the monies in which I disagree with.
Dismantle the police…For every bad policeman there’s thousands of bad people and Democrats are releasing them out of prison precisely for votes. Benny then states “increase more taxes” to pay for the deaths of our fallen police/military hero’s, right in line with his party. Again showing his true colors not supporting our police and military heroes.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
