To the editor,
Gary Lantz has every right to free speech but he lied to readers in his letter to the editor. The flyer distributed by the Friends of the Library in no way insulted or used language that was disrespectful of our commissioners. It simply provided information that helps citizens understand the purpose and function of the Cambridge Public Library. The flyer pointed out that there are four new commissioners and that full funding of the library is necessary to keep the staff, programs, and use of the library at the current level. It was an appeal to the citizens of Isanti County to support our library and contact our commissioners with their support.
Yesterday I followed a mom and four children with their arms full of books out of our library. We are proud of our library and proud to be the headquarters for East Central Regional Library system. Gary Lantz also made statements that were contrary to how libraries all over the nation operate. Libraries save money by not imposing fines for late materials. People will return the books, DVDs, and other items they have forgotten about if there is no fine. That saves the library money.
I encourage you to go to the library and read the Friends of the Library information for yourself.
Howard Lewis
Cambridge
