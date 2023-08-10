To the editor,
The “Friends of the Library” have recently begun to distribute a flyer that subtly portrays our new county commissioners as uncaring incompetent fools who are heartlessly looking to cut ERCL’s budget without regard for all of us who use the library. Said flyer is rife with innuendo and short on facts. Consider the following:
• Every year for at least the last 10 years Isanti County has contributed far above the minimum amount required by MN Statute 134.34
• This increased spending has contributed to a higher and higher tax burden on Isanti County citizens due to an ever-increasing raise in the tax levy.
• In 2023 Isanti County contributed $522,008 to the ECRL, $159,637 over the state mandated minimum. This amount was set by the previous County Commissioners. This contributed significantly to the 5.9% property tax levy increase.
• As a result of recent legislation, in 2024 the ECRL will receive $200,000 in additional dollars from state funds (our taxes)
• For 2024, ECRL has chosen to reduce its income revenue by approximately $40,000 by eliminating late fees for returned items. This is because “People get embarrassed when they have to admit that they are late in returning materials.”
This follows our cultural trend of not holding people accountable for their actions. They have planned to increase their budget revenue expenses by an additional $112,662.
• In spite of, and because of these changes, ECRL is asking for another $21,373 from Isanti County in 2024. This is a 4.1% increase from $522,008 to $543,380
• Again, far above the MN State mandated minimum requirement. They are threatening to significantly cut back their service if their demands are not met.
Our new County Commissioners are working diligently to reduce next year’s tax levy to a 0% increase. This would require a reduction in payment to the East Central Regional Library system along with cutbacks in several areas of the county budget. They need our support to overcome the pressure from these people to hold our library system and our tax dollars captive.
There are times in our lives when wisdom says to pull back, reconsider our priorities, and tighten our belts. You decide. Are you willing to accept and pay another tax levy increase to retain all the ECRL services? Or is enough enough!
Yes…contact your county commissioners and get ALL the facts.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
