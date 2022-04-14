To the editor,
The front page article by Jennifer Kotila in the April 7 Star provided a local connection and welcome insight into the assistance being given in Slovakia to a refugee family from Ukraine.
The Jared King family and their group are able to provide safe shelter, food and education for the refugee mother and young daughter which they host. In addition to the necessities for life, the King family and their group can provide a reliable daily routine creating a sense of normalcy when there is so much inhumanity being visited upon Ukraine at this time.
Speaking of “normalcy,” the trains are still running from the eastern areas of Ukraine under Ukrainian control to bring refugees to the western border. On Saturday, April 9, a CNN correspondent and film crew rode on one of these trains. The news piece filmed on board showed two of the coaches that were reserved for the train crew as living quarters because they no longer have homes to return to in eastern Ukraine. The CNN correspondent said that the train trip is 20-plus hours to safety. This is the “normalcy” of life for the train crew.
Eileen Stitz
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.