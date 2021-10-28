To the editor,
Well, here we go again, Isanti County! Our County Commissioners are considering removing our ability to vote for another county position. After removing our right to vote for our County Auditor earlier this year (making this a position appointed by the commissioners themselves) the County Recorder is now next in line.
Sure, comments reflecting your opinion regarding this change can be sent to your county commissioner, but a more effective response will happen next year when these positions come up for reelection! If you are frustrated with the direction our county is headed, get involved in local government! Attend meetings, get to know who your elected officials are, and ask your commissioners for at least one evening meeting so more can be involved.
Todd Moos
Springvale Township
