To the editor,
One needs to question Gary Lantz’s motives, in which he wrote several negative letters to the editor, questioning our County Commissioners. I take issue with his perspective.
I have only attended a few meetings at the county. At a Truth in Taxation meeting, I was impressed with Commissioner Susan Morris’s knowledge and ability to explain complex issues so they could be understood by all attendees. Demonstrating her patience, she wanted citizens to know they have been heard and answered their questions.
Mr. Lantz does not know Commissioner Morris at all, nor does he credit her for supporting Plan A from the beginning and voting that way. Gary talks about servant leadership. Susan’s life is the epitome of servant leadership. She volunteers endlessly for numerous organizations. I personally observe how much she does for the Isanti County Commission on Aging. And last week she not only chaired the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Dinner Dance, but she also directed catering the meal flawlessly (all volunteer)! The other day she was out cleaning up the Veteran Memorials Park. She donates hundreds of hours annually to local organizations. Commissioner Dave Oslund is another exemplary example of an individual who constantly assists people, whether it’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Veterans Memorial Park, or anyone in need. Both Susan and Dave are servant leaders who have a huge impact on the lives of our citizens and are excellent representatives of Isanti County!
Jeannie Winselman
Cambridge
Editor’s note: In the interest of fairness, this letter, which is a direct rebuttal to a previously published free letter to the editor, is being published free of charge. Any additional letters on this topic will be subject to our paid political letters to the editor policy.
