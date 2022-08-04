To the editor,
Prior to my retirement, I worked for Honeywell and had global responsibilities. During my career I had many opportunities to travel to numerous countries around the world and I must say that we are so blessed to be living in the USA. Yes, we have many issues, concerns, and challenges facing us, which I am confident that if we are willing to talk with each other, listen to each other, make sacrifices and work together we can change many of these problems into opportunities. Compared to life in many other countries, we have life very good in the USA. I am also very grateful to be living in Isanti County. We are so fortunate to be served by excellent county leaders, directors and managers who work so very hard for us and to make Isanti County great! I want to say thank you to Isanti County’s public servants for serving us with diligence, honesty and integrity.
I have found Isanti County public servants to be very open and approachable, they listen and they respond to issues and concerns. They work with our three cities and thirteen townships to address and resolve issues and concerns affecting Isanti County citizens. Isanti County has adopted an excellent Comprehensive Plan utilizing input from the three cities, townships and from the county citizens which includes smart growth techniques to preserve agricultural land and provide for quality growth, encourage business development to create new job opportunities, provide for affordable housing, provide safe and efficient transportation system, provide for recreational opportunities; there are fourteen major objectives in this plan. This plan can be accessed from the Isanti County website, www.co.isanti.mn.us. Isanti County well managed! You can go to the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor (www.osa.state.mn.us) and access a county comparison tool. Using this tool you can verify, on a per capita basis, Isanti County ranks lower than many other Minnesota counties on total revenue and total expenditures.
Isanti County is great place to live, raise our families and enjoy the many blessings of life.
Bruce Mickelson
Cambridge
