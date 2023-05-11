To the editor,
To the best of my ability, I have followed the county commissioners’ discussions and decisions regarding the Second and First Amendments to the U. S. Constitution. I have read the articles written by this paper’s reporters and the opinions that have been shared by many readers. Despite that, I have yet to see the reason why the commissioners even dealt with these amendments and just what their objectives were in making the decisions they’ve made.
Is it that the commissioners support the Second Amendment but not the First? Is it that they support only certain interpretations of these Amendments? Do they plan to discuss the other 25 Amendments? Do they understand that it is the judicial system that interprets the laws of the land and that, at any time, a court could decide that what they’ve done is unconstitutional?
As a citizen of the United States, I support all of the Amendments. As far as I know, every elected official in federal and state government takes an oath to support the U. S. Constitution — all of it, not portions of it, and not only the interpretations they favor.
The board of commissioners is telling me that guns speak louder than words. Is that really the message here?
Loren Brabec
Braham
