To the editor,
According to the Isanti-Chisago County Star, on July 8, 2022, a horse being ridden at the annual Isanti Firefighters Rodeo died (“Horse collapses, dies during Isanti rodeo, 7/15/22). I was heartbroken. Since then, I have researched rodeos and am shocked at the alleged violence toward animals for entertainment.
An event at the Isanti Rodeo, tie-down roping, allegedly consists of inflicting pain on a baby animal to make him or her run. The calf is chased down by a rider, a lasso roped onto its neck, and with tremendous force the rider pulls the rope back, lifting the entire animal off the ground by his neck, and the calf falls or is thrown to the ground.
In many rodeo events, animals are allegedly shocked with an electric prod or have an extremely tight strap around their sensitive abdominal area. The animal, trying to get the painful strap off, then bucks. Stabbing animals with spurs is also allegedly common.
Peggy Larson, (2015) vet, farmer, and former rodeo rider states that “it’s impossible to create a humane rodeo.”
Research unequivocally says that violence against animals is strongly linked to violence towards people. I worry about the children witnessing this violence year after year. I’m concerned about the liability brought to our city, as the Humane Society of the U.S. has stated, “Human and animal injuries, and even death, are common, due to the violence of these events.”
Heather Cronemiller
Isanti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.