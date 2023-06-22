To the editor,
I had the privilege on Sunday, June 11, to attend a gathering sponsored by the Isanti County Historical Society ( ICHS) at Grandy’s old Union Church. I went with my sister, a long time volunteer at the ICHS.
We have birth roots in Cambridge and share a deep love for the Cambridge area, and Isanti County in general, and its rich history. The Grandy meeting was well attended by many who share that love of place and of the ICHS, and, given its location, by many whose roots run deep in the Grandy area and who have helped make it the vibrant small community it has been for many years.
We live in a time that seems in danger of forgetting who we have been and what we have been through, in danger of losing a collective memory of those things that make us strong together.
Isanti County has a real treasure in the Isanti County Historical Society, a rare gem. Director Sam Klocksien is an energetic and engaging man who loves the history of our area deeply and loves preserving it for the benefit of all. It is my fervent hope that Sam and the ICHS will be supported and remain a vibrant force for the collective good of all county residents for years to come.
It is not merely academic exercise, but is I believe lifeblood to the enduring health of a community and nation to know and learn from its history.
Barry J. Larson
Blaine
