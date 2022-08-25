To the editor,
Hope deferred makes the Heart sick says, Proverbs 13.
Hope — we see our lives getting harder and harder each day. Prices on everything going up and items hard to find or not available.
Lots of crime in big cities — things are getting more difficult.
Our elected representatives are not doing their job to protect us, and look out for us they are doing the opposite.
Opening the border — no one wants that; shutting down oil and gas — that’s not popular.
Taking away parents rights in regard to what is taught in school, especially what they learn about sex — not popular.
Not holding law breakers accountable, and releasing them without punishment — not popular. Defund the police — not popular.
When you see your government (who are suppose to protect us) looking to punish and censor free speech and those who disagree with them, and letting lawbreakers free. We sure can’t trust in government.
We need hope in the God who made us, the creator of heaven and earth. We can pray and trust in Him. We do pray and trust Father God.
Psalm 78:17: That they may set their hope in God, and not forget the work of God, But keep His Commandments.
The MN Preamble to the Constitution says the people are grateful to God for our liberties and desire blessings for ourselves and our posterity.
Psalm 33:20-22: We wait in hope for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. In Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name.
May your unfailing love rest upon us, O Lord, even as we put our hope in you.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.