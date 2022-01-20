To the editor,
I and others in this nation are hungering for law and order, peace and safety and safe neighborhoods. Wouldn’t that be great? But in some big cities prosecutors and judges are letting offenders out with no bail and they are committing crimes over and over again. Who wants more crime? Those who want to defund the police? Some in high office have more compassion for law-breakers, than the victims they murder or harm in some way, or steal from.
In Isaiah 5, it talks about woe to those who take away justice from the righteous man, and justify the wicked, and those who call good evil, and evil good, and who are wise in their own eyes.
2 Tim. talks about perilous times in the last days, where men will be proud, unforgiving, unthankful, unloving, brutal, despisers of good, haughty, lovers of themselves, lovers of money and lots more. Are we in the Last Days?
There is lots more double standards, with no punishment for Joe Biden’s son; but the Attorney General call parents who are concerned about their children in schools, be arrested at school board meetings, and be targeted as domestic terrorists. Also the southern border is wide open with anyone coming in, with no vaccine mandate or shots required. While health care workers and other workers are fired for not taking the shot. Double standard? Are we in the Last Days?
Luke 21 talks about wars and rumors of wars, great earthquakes, famine, and pestilence, like Covid; men’s hearts failing from fear and expectation of things to coming on the earth. The recent volcano in the South Pacific causing a tsunami and 7.4 earthquake causing damage in Tonga, and other islands a recent example. In verse 28 it says look up when you see these things happening; in 36 it says watch therefore and pray, that you may escape these things that will come to pass.
Looks like evil days, upside down morality are here. We are instructed to look up and pray. Lets come together. We want Law and Order and Safe Streets. One Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
