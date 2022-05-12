To the editor,
Things in our country are going disastrously wrong. Every policy this administration has handled has led to high prices and job loses, and harm to many, and is continuing, and policies are getting worse. Government could fix or change things, but don’t seem to care.
Open up oil production again, we were energy independent--this would give us lower gas prices, and would help all rich and poor. Leaving all those behind, both people and military equipment — they could have been rescued, but did not. The southern border could have been left as it was, but they shut down the wall (costing us millions) and the agreements with Mexico and southern countries. Could be changed.
What an emergency we have now. Not enforcing laws, letting criminals out, defunding the police; could be fixed — enforcing laws and funding police.
How about respecting the Supreme Court? It is a separate part of government, it is to be non partisan. Stop sending the mob after them. We want law and order, not violence and intimidation.
How about respecting parents concerned about their children; stop harassing them.
Too much spending is causing inflation; so much government waste, so much could be cut.
The vaccine mandates really hurt our businesses and employees, health care workers, military and many others; those that lost jobs should be brought back.
So much of this seems deliberate. Is it? I’m concerned.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
