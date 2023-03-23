To the editor,
I am very impressed with the leadership of this new group of county commissioners led by the new Vice Chairman Alan Duff. There is a reason that four of the five commissioners are new and that every incumbent commissioner that ran with opposition was soundly defeated. The citizens of Isanti County recognized that change was needed and that with the significant growth of the county in the environment of our state and federal government that is clearly going in the wrong direction, exceptional leadership on the local level was needed.
The Oxford Dictionary defines leadership simply as “taking risks and challenging the status quo.” This past week the leaders on our commissioner’s board didn’t take the easy path in filling the county administrator’s role. They “took the risk” and challenged the “we have always done it this way” mentality to say, “No, it is more important to get this right than to get it done fast or get it done easily.”
I believe that the status quo of never ending tax hikes, redistribution of wealth and catering to left wing “feel good initiatives” is NOT in alignment of the values of the good citizens of Isanti County.
Furthermore, I believe that this new county administrator must be an experienced administrator with a proven track record of leading a county, city or school district for a minimum of five to seven years. They should also be aligned with our conservative fiscal and political values and embrace and support Isanti County’s conservative agenda (Isanti County voted by more than 70% Republican in last November’s election for Congress).
The concern over spending $20,000 for a professional recruiter is justified when one looks at the amounts of monies that have been questionably spent in the recent past in this county (e.g.: $676,000 - Orange Frog Initiative). However, with our more than $55 million budget, I believe that $20,000 for a professional recruiter is an appropriate investment in getting a professional administrator that will be fully vetted, experienced and guaranteed.
I am thankful for these new leaders who are willing to take the risk and consider a well experienced outside leader who will take the responsibility to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of services to the citizens and businesses of Isanti County.
Keith Kersten
Isanti County EDA Board Member
