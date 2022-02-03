To the editor,
George Locke, an English philosopher said, “Human rights originated with God, not with government. When people have done everything humanly possible to experience these God-given rights and have failed, there is but one option left. They must appeal to Heaven. Their appeal to Earth’s ultimate judge is their final recourse.”
The stance of the colonists was simple. Their right to freedom came from God and therefore He would help them. “We will appeal to Heaven, they declared.” A flag was born. The appeal to Heaven flag. Although many still want to destroy this life instituted by our Founding Fathers, it is still available to us by our appealing to our Mighty God.
So please join us on Sunday evening, Feb. 6, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church and help us pray this great nation back to its Foundation in God. The location is on Highway 65, just one block north of the Grandy business section.
Bob Lex
for Concerned Citizens
