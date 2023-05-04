To the editor,
I have read with interest the recent articles about the County Commissioners and the debates regarding proclamations supporting the First and Second Amendments. It was almost bewildering trying to keep all the opinions and legal ramifications straight as the board debated the Second Amendment resolution. And it was obvious that many on all sides, including yourself Bill, had strong opinions.
Now as the commissioners debate a similar proposal in support of the First Amendment many have questions — especially questions that essentially ask, “Is this fair?”
I have noticed, however, that one important difference between the proposals has not been mentioned. This is the difference. Some in our county felt that our Second Amendment rights were under possible threat from our state legislature — from outside our county, from our law makers. They were debating laws that many felt would impinge on our individual Constitutional rights. Whether this opinion was right or wrong, the proposal was aimed at an outside entity. The proposal in support of our First Amendment rights is aimed within our county, or at least it is aimed at citizens in general. Our law makers in Minnesota (that I know of) are not considering a law banning any books or restricting the Freedom of the Press. A resolution in support of the First Amendment would not be making a statement to our State Legislature. Should we still make such a resolution? Perhaps. Perhaps the Second Amendment proclamation shouldn’t have been passed. I don’t know.
But the difference between the two resolutions needs to be noted.
Stacy Saxton
Cambridge
