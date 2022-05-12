To the editor,
Isanti public officials went above and beyond the call of their duties on Tues, May 3. River of Life Church’s softball team was gearing up for our first game and the lights were not turning on at 8:30 p.m. at Unity Field.
Not knowing what else to do, I walked over to the fire station and firefighter Nick Bartz said he would make some calls. A few minutes later, Mayor Jeff Johnson and Isanti public works employee Nate Hanson were at the field. They unlocked the electrical panel and “let there be light” was happening at Unity Field!
It was not a crisis if we played or not, but the actions of Nick Bartz, Jeff Johnson and Nate Hanson made the group of forty people (our players, Cross Pointe’s players and fans from both churches) enjoy a fun evening of softball in Isanti.
It is great to be in a community that cares.
Mark Radeke
Pastor - River of Life Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.