To the editor,
The Isanti County Agricultural Society’s Fair Board would like to thank each and every one of you for making the 2023 Isanti County Fair a huge success!
Thank you to the many sponsors, vendors, participants and especially the fair goers for attending.
We welcome all businesses and organizations who would like to join us in the fun next year. If you want to get in on the excitement, we have room for you! Please watch our website for more details, www.isanticountyfair.com.
We sincerely appreciate everyone’s support, and we look forward to seeing you in 2024!
Isanti County Fair Board
