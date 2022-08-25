To the editor,
Last October, I spoke to our Isanti County Commissioners, and commended the Isanti City Council for passing a resolution objecting to any future mask mandates. Their decision to take a stand, draw a line in the sand, and speak out publicly, was a great example for all of us.
Well, once again I praise them as they stand against the manipulative pressure of our County Administrator and those County Commissioners who have become so enamored with the hype of the highly commercialized ‘feel-good’, ‘sing-a-happy-song’, and ‘let-the-spirit-of-orange-engulf-you’ program called The Orange Frog Initiative.
Just when we thought that, since the maximum approved limit of funding ($650,000) was spent, we had seen the last of that cute little frog, it has once again risen its ugly head.
Without a vote of approval from the Commissioners or a public opinion poll, plans are under way to install a billboard touting the blessed happiness that has come upon our county through this Happiness Advantage farce. Apparently, you and I are happier than those in all the other counties in Minnesota because International Thought Leader Network has sold some of our county officials a bill of goods wrapped up in slimy orange skin. At least that is what the billboard is purported to claim.
And so, when asked to endorse this claim by having their city’s name on the billboard, these wise, thoughtful leaders…after considering their constituent’s concerns…have informed Ms. Lines that they “respectfully decline” her offer. Kudos to you, gentlemen. Let this be an example for the council members of Cambridge and Braham. And may all the private and public businesses and institutions who are being approached concerning this, come to understand that happiness cannot be taught, bought or sold. It comes from an intimate relationship with God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
