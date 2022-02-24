To the editor,
Our Children- Is anything more precious than a little child? As a parent, the natural thing is to protect, care for and teach them good so they can grow up to live in society, add to it be a part of it, and follow their heart in the things they feel called to do; as parents we desire that they will go on to have families of their own; and pursue happiness.
When did things change so badly, that our precious children seem to be under attack and exploited? Our schools, we trusted to teach and protect our precious children, have failed miserably.
Now it is being exposed, as there is a hidden agenda that is not good. Teaching children sexual things way beyond their years, and dividing them to hate and not trust each other. At school board meetings parents are being disrespected, and not allowed to share their concerns; while schools refuse to let them see lesson plans and curriculums. Why do they want to harm our children? Pornography has no place in children’s education.
It’s not just in schools--Sexual exploitation of our children is on the rise--and offenders are getting light sentences or nothing. A Bill is now in our Legislature to change this. The ‘Protect Minnesota Kids Act’, I hope it gets done. The Biden administration has opened the southern border, so any one can come in with very little monitoring. This is very dangerous, as drugs and criminal acts such as sex trafficking is allowed to flourish, much of this affecting children and minors being victimized.
You would think this would be a major stain on our nation that many would want to stop and fix; but we hear very little about it, and it appears very little concern. We should all be deeply concerned. Lots of talk no action.
Let’s respect and care for our children, get involved and stand up for these precious little ones. We have in Minnesota a ‘Child Protection League’. Concerned? You should look them up and see how many things are coming against our children, the exploitation and indoctrination.
One other thing that makes it look like they don’t matter, is the fact that all over our country adults no longer have to wear masks, but children do, when they are least at risk; in many ways these masks are harming children.
Jesus loves the little children, we should love and cherish them also, they are a gift to us.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
