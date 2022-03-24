To the editor,
We have had a few letters about our school district in the last month. My original letter was about concerns for children not just schools.
I shared about a Bill in the MN House and Senate - ‘The Protect Minnesota Kids Act.’ Those who produce or pass on child pornography are getting light or no sentences and not even put on a watch list, and are going on to offend again. This bill will make mandatory sentences. The Child Protection League is a good resource for information on children.
Our school district did a good job getting the finances fixed and keeping things going during all those shutdowns. We have dedicated staff and leaders. There are however a few points. The Dept. of Education and Teacher Unions are the ones that need watching for the things parents do not approve of. We see it all around us and in other states, parents not being allowed to say anything about their kids’ schooling, parents rights being disregarded. Are parents’ rights important?
Teachers should help children and parents, it should be a partnership. Teachers get their pay from parents and all of us. They work for us, and we want good stuff taught, and not be disrespected or indoctrinated.
I know of one book for children in the public library that I believe is pornographic, very explicit. Some of us wrote letters of complaint - we got a letter back saying it was all approved and it was free speech. Are they not concerned about the harm to children? Do they have no responsibility to protect our children?
I believe there are a number of books in the Cambridge school library not appropriate also - pornographic, drug use, transgenderism, etc. I have heard you can do a smart search to look at school library books.
Not everyone has had a good experience talking to teachers about problems with their children. I know one parent who had a question/complaint about what they were teaching, and basically did not get a good reply. When the parent wanted to see the curriculum, they were told they could go through it with the Director of Teaching and Learning. The parent was told if she wanted a physical copy, there was a fee involved. That parent’s children no longer go there.
Parents need to keep watch on their childrens’ education, to make sure this partnership is working so the children can benefit and prosper. Our children are so precious, they deserve all of us to care and work together.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.