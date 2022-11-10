To the editor,
We see the signs: “MY BODY, MY CHOICE.”
Yes, we do have choices over “my” body: if a woman wants a nose job, a tummy tuck, etc., etc., she has the right to do that.
Enter a second human being. That changes everything! Now, it’s not “my” body, but “our bodies.” Why should the smallest, most helpless, silent, human being be the one to be sacrificed?
Then, there was the political TV ad where the father is advocating for his daughter’s “rights.” He states: “...she has a right to make her own decisions.” And, “It’s not morally right” (to take away that “right”). What is he really saying, that’s it’s OK for someone to take the life of his own grandchild?
God help us!
Solveig Winkelman
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.