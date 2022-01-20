To the editor,
Jan. 6, 2021 marked a very dark day in our nation’s history and possibly the beginning of the end for our democracy. That day, a mob armed with mace, bear spray and other weapons engaged in an attempted takeover of our government.
Their goal, allegedly egged on and supported by Republican politicians, was to delay the certification of the Electoral votes for the 2020 election. They claimed the election was stolen from Trump even though 60 of 61 lawsuits were thrown out by judges for lacking any evidence of voter fraud. If they could have delayed the certification, the election would have been thrown into the House of Representatives where Trump would have won.
Britannica Encyclopedia defines “coup d’état”, or coup, as “a violent overthrow of an existing government by a small group.” Attempting to use the violent attack on our capital on Jan. 6 to put Trump back into office when he lost the election was an unsuccessful coup. We experienced an unsuccessful coup on Jan. 6, 2021. We should all be concerned about the future of our democracy during the 2022 and 2024 elections because one definition of “unsuccessful coup” is “practice.”
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
