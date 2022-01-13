To the editor,
President Biden and Vice President Harris’ speeches on Jan. 6 were an effort to resurrect a failed presidency more than marking the anniversary of a dark day in American history. And their speeches reeked with deceit, cover-up, and hypocrisy.
“The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.” The biggest lie from this speech is pretending Biden is president and making important decisions — he’s not! Our enemies (Russia, China) see through this deception and they will take advantage of us. The security of our country is at great risk. LIE
“It’s up to all of us, we the people, to stand for the rule of law.” Where was the outrage when in 2020, 570 riots broke out across America, when there were 2,300 instances of looting, when 2,000 police officers were injured in the line of duty, and a police precinct was burned down in mostly democratic-run cities? BLM, an anti-police organization was at the forefront of this lawlessness, and they are fully endorsed by the democratic party. LIE
“It’s up to all of us, to we the people, to preserve the flame of democracy and keep the promise of America alive.” Bernie Sanders once said, “The American dream is more apt to be realized in South America in places such as Ecuador, Argentina, and Venezuela than in America.” Democracy is defined as “a system of rule by laws that protects the rights of citizens and maintains order.” The open border, sanctuary cities, and progressive, DA’s letting criminals go free do not protect the rights of American citizens. “There’s a Marxist revolution underway in the United States, and it’s time we made our voices heard.” - Terry Turchie, retired after 29 years in the FBI. LIE
“Republicans want to ruin what our country fought for at Lexington and Concord, at Gettysburg and Omaha Beach...” The 1619 history project, embraced by Democrats erases stories about the founding fathers of our democracy and the greatness of America and replaces it with the myth of racism. This history project is aligned with Critical Race Theory-Marxism, and Democrats support it. LIE
In one year Democrats have opened our border, allowed crime to go unpunished, censored and cancelled free speech, embraced terrorist organizations, weakened our military, and closed our schools. They have abandoned their duty to protect us, encouraged in anti-police rhetoric, renounced the nuclear family, and divided our country. There’s nothing good about Democratic leadership, and they need to be voted out of office.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.