To the editor,
While Jesus’ first and primary mission was - to the Cross - to pay God’s required penalty for our sin in our place, He gave instructions how anyone can enter in and become a citizen of God’s eternal Kingdom (John 3:1-21 and Luke 9:23 …).
He had further occasion to illustrate what it means to live as a citizen of His Kingdom now - until He returns to reign. In answering a lawyer’s question about how to inherit eternal life in God’s Kingdom, Jesus added to God’s 1st and greatest commandment - to ‘love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind’ - the 2nd, which is to “love your neighbor as yourself”. Jesus was then asked, “Who is my neighbor”? He replied by telling the well known parable, we call, The Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37).
So, based on this, if Jesus were in charge of dealing with “the border crisis,” I think He would be calling for teams like Samaritan’s Purse who are responding by caring for many desperate migrants as well as Ukraine refugees - in Jesus’ Name.
And, we might well hear Him say, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28 & 29 - RSV).
Charlene Swanson
Isanti
