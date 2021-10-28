To the editor,
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was shared by journalists Maria Ressa of the Phillipines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Both are under constant attack from the authoritarian regimes of Duterte in the Phillipines and Putin of Russia for exposing their source lies, disinformation campaigns, and violence that bombards their fellow citizens. In our own country, we now witness what happens when widespread misinformation, conspiracy theories, and the “Big Lie” regarding the presidential election are adopted. Per the FBI, the largest threat to democracy comes not from abroad but from domestic terrorism as we witnessed on January 6. Those actions that resembled acts of war were allegedly instigated by the former President and a great majority of Republicans serving in office at all levels of government, and who continue to soft pedal January 6. Some Chisago County residents participated and are currently charged with crimes at the Capitol. Sadly, these neighbors were duped by the same type of lies that Ressa and Muratov expose. We continue to learn how social media did little to stop such lies from spreading like wildfire during the election and afterwards.
But the greater crime is with elected leaders including Senator Mark Koran who has actively supported these lies for too long. He has either failed to accept the results of the most free and fair election ever or he is cynically and opportunistically using the “Big Lie” for political gain. Either way it is an indication he is completely and utterly unfit to serve in office. He already tried to have the state of Minnesota join other states in contesting, without evidence, last year’s election. Today I find that he is urging us to financially support those accused of domestic terrorism on January 6. Though these neighbors are innocent until proven guilty, the evidence showing them at the Capital and social media posts supporting the same do not bode well for innocence. For Koran to try and claim he is only supporting those needing some help as stated in the October 23 Star Tribune is ludicrous. He has become a traitor to democracy as evidenced by his actions and should be removed from office immediately. For us to maintain our democracy and not drift to authoritarian regimes as we see in the Philippines and Russia, we must look to information sources that report verified facts and act accordingly. I hope never to see the day that an American journalist needs a Nobel Peace Prize to do work we take for granted.
Dann Adair
North Branch
