To the editor,
I recently spoke wistfully of this new year having new leadership with a new vision. Even though I spoke of new leadership, I didn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of our current leadership taking on a new leadership mindset. I should have known better when it comes to our county commissioners (sans Mike Warring).
The same old attitude of, “I know what’s best for this county more than most of its citizens” still prevails. I find it unfathomable that public servants, elected by the people, could sit still-faced and hear from constituent after constituent in a public hearing and read the over 200 names on a petition…all who were expressing their concerns about government control and the taking away of our right to vote for our county officials…and not at least take pause, step back, and say, “Maybe we should find out (not just assume) how all our constituents think and feel in this matter. Maybe we should put a referendum before them to vote in this matter.” But, oh yeah, as they’ve said before, taking away our right to vote is for the best in this case…and in the next…and in the next… If the status quo prevails, more and more of our voting rights will be taken away from us under the guise of efficiency and cost effectiveness (which by the way, can be acquired without demoting and disarming our elected officials).
The socialist agenda has a nationwide push to gain more control of government, starting with the very grass roots of our system. The latest push is for our elected county sheriffs to be brought under subjugation of county commissioners by being appointed as well. Ramsey County has recently attempted to make this change, and counties in other states have already done so. Frightening? Yeah!
I know it is disheartening when it seems that our voice has been ignored or even taken away. I want to challenge each of you who are concerned about this, to find your own voice in this matter. There are still opportunities to express yourselves. The most effective way of which is coming in November at election time. All of the current county commissioners will likely be up for re-election. I want to encourage you to think long and hard about the archaic “political” decisions that have been made this past year as you place your mark on the ballot.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
