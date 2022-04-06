To the editor,
If the current city council wants Cambridge so big, they’ll have to get in touch with MnDOT to lengthen the left turn signals onto and off of 95. My opinion is we were good enough when we were half the size we are now. What they should have done was a 95 bypass when they did the 65 bypass. It would have made things easier.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
