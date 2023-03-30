To the editor,
I have been following the Minnesota State’s as well as the Federal move towards taking away the Constitutional right to bear arms. I have seen the arguments for and against the right to bear arms. Taking away the right for law abiding citizens to own firearms is not only unconstitutional it leaves them defenseless against those who will still have them illegally, those who have criminal intentions.
We have seen that our country has fallen into complete lawlessness where the criminals are being set free within hours and within a short time commit another crime. This leaves us as I said defenseless if we have nothing to defend ourselves. The 2nd Amendment was also written to protect us from a tyrannical government. As seen in other countries once their guns were taken away there was nothing to stop a dictator from taking over that country.
I said all this to say that our county commissioners are looking to declare our county a 2nd Amendment safe county to protect us as best they can from federal or state bills passing to take away our Constitutional right to bear arms. The commissioners will be working on this during their next meeting and voting on this declaration during their April 4 meeting. Please let them know how you feel as they are interested in your input.
Kathleen Peterson
Bradford Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.