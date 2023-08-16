To the editor,
Gary Lantz’s letter concerning library funding (August 10, 2023) contains inaccuracies requiring correction and clarification.
The Cambridge Public Library is one of 14 libraries in the six county East Central Regional Library (ECRL) system (Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine). ECRL is governed by a Joint Powers Agreement between the six counties and an 18-person Board of Trustees. There are three board members from each county; a county commissioner and two county residents appointed by the commissioners. I was a member of the board for 10 years and served as treasurer and president.
The ECRL Board of Trustees establishes the annual budget. The budget amount is apportioned to each county based on the formula in the Joint Powers Agreement; one-third tax capacity, one-third population and one-third borrower circulation by county of residence.
The total ECRL budget for 2024 is $3,961,546. This includes additional state funding of $187,769 (not $200,000) that helps to defray the costs for all six counties – not just Isanti County. Isanti County’s share of the 2024 budget is $534,565, an increase of $12,558 (not $21,373) over 2023. This is a 2.65 percent increase (not 4.1). In 2023 library funding was less that one percent (.939) of the county’s total budget.
As required by the Joint Powers Agreement, library services in Isanti County will be reduced if the county does not fully fund its share of the ECRL budget. The extent of the reduction would depend on the amount of the funding shortfall.
The budgeted amount for fines for 2024 is $15,000, a reduction of $25,000 from 2023 (not $40,000). The budget change allows for the possibility of eliminating fines on overdue books should the Board of Trustees vote to do so next year. Libraries throughout the United States have eliminated fines because research has shown that fines are not effective in getting materials returned on time, long overdue items come back and patrons who avoided the library for years start visiting again. Overdue fines also create barriers that interfere with library access for low-income families who need it the most.
The minimum amount the county must fund for the library under state law is based on the 2009 budgeted amount. That is a number that is 14 years old! The Isanti County government could not operate today at the 2009 funding level. Neither can ECRL and the Cambridge Public Library.
Karen S. Lee
Cambridge
