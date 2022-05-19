To the editor,
Reading Jerry Grell’s letter of May 5 was entertaining, though I think he may have lost some critical thinking skills since he worked for me in the 1980s. He doesn’t seem to get the whole story on anything he writes.
His letter starts with a re-hash of the pull-out from Afghanistan. He wrote about that last September. Maybe he should just “get over it” like he suggested to me in one letter. He writes that the US left $85 billion in military assets when we left. Actually, $83 billion was authorized but $75 billion was spent over 20 years. Of the $75 billion, $24 billion was spent on equipment with the rest going for training and transportation (Washington Post, Aug. 21, 2021). That equipment is up to 20 years old. Much of that equipment was demilitarized (rendered useless) when we left Afghanistan. The remaining equipment will need difficult to get, spare parts and trained operators to be used. Mr. Grell apparently believes that the current value of the equipment is the same as the original cost, regardless of its condition. If that’s the case, I have a 2010 Toyota Prius with 180,000 miles that I paid $25,000 for that I’ll sell to him for $12,500. That would be half price. Also, when people complain about Afghanistan, they never mention the more that 100,000 people that we helped get out of the country. When Trump abandoned the Kurdish fighters in Syria, there were no mass evacuations. He just abandoned them.
Mr. Grell goes on to blame Biden for all of the inflation that we are experiencing. I guess he is to blame for the recovering economy. In 2021, 6.4 million new jobs were created. There was a 2.8% drop in the unemployment rate. Average wages have risen 4% over the last year. That means more people have more money to buy more stuff. The sudden increase in demand means companies need to expand production quickly. That is expensive and those costs are passed on to the customer. Also, why should Biden carry all the blame when companies like Shell Oil showed a $9 billion profit for the first quarter alone but don’t reduce prices when they could afford to. Many large companies are increasing prices now because there are more customers and limited supplies. Maybe Mr. Grell preferred the Trump record of low inflation and three million jobs lost during his four years in office.”
Jeff Benny
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.