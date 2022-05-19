To the editor,
A recent contributor to letters to the editor criticized another contributor for berating the government. I see it more as voicing his concerns and frustrations with a government that is totally out of control. How can anyone praise the job the president and his party are doing? Unless you are a fan of destroying our country there is nothing to praise.
Less crops without all the illegals to help our farmers? Our farmers were doing just fine without all the illegals. Feeding all these illegals will not help the food shortages. The illegals will be a drain on our country not an asset. And not to mention all of the illegal drugs crossing the border taking a record amount of American lives.
It cost less to leave all of our military equipment in Afghanistan than to take it home? What is the real cost going to be by arming terrorists with all of our high tech military equipment? Yet to be seen but not good I am guessing.
Comparing out of control crime to the protesters at the capitol? How many of these insurrectionists have been charged with murder? Robbery? Rape? We can hold all of these protesters without bail but we can’t put the real criminals in jail.
Record crime, gas at a national average of $4.48, record inflation, and now a shortage of baby formula! The only good news is that it can’t get a whole lot worse, can it? After looking at our current leadership that is a very foolish question!
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.