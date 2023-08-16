To the editor,
I was dismayed by the recent letter to the editor written by Mr. Lantz regarding the East Central Regional Library. I went to the Isanti County Government Center and did some quick fact checking. I found that the ECRL is budgeted for $552,007 for 2023. The total budget for Isanti County in 2023 is $55,623,916. This means that the ECRL receives less than one percent (.0099) of the budget.
Mr. Lantz asserted, “Are you willing to accept and pay another tax levy increase to retain all the ECRL services?” This appears to be fearmongering at best. The ECRL composes less than one percent of the total budget. I assume there are numerous line items in the budget that are much higher in cost that could be addressed. Why is the ECRL being targeted?
The voters of Cambridge showed their support in building the new Cambridge Public Library. It provides a huge array of services: books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, online databases, CDs, DVDs, kits, games and puzzles, which are available to everyone, six days a week. The building itself has numerous study rooms in addition to larger rooms that are being rented out for a nominal fee (2,103 reservations in 2022). There were 81,190 visits to Isanti County ECRL locations in 2022. The Isanti County per capita contribution to the ECRL system was less than $12! What other services can you use all year for a paltry $12? These numbers don’t lie. The library, as it currently operates, is clearly an integral part of our community.
I ask that the Isanti County Commissioners read all of the information available to them regarding the ECRL and respond appropriately by approving the ECRL budget as requested for 2024.
Leah Armstrong
Cambridge
