To the editor,
As a regular attendee of the adult book club at the Cambridge Library prior to the pandemic and the opening of the new facility, I returned to the group last fall and want to share my experience of our Saturday, Aug. 19 group.
The library facilitator chose to move the meeting to the “patio” to take advantage of the mild, sunny day. The “patio” is a paved area bordered on three sides of the building, itself. A metal outdoor table with raised umbrellas and matching metal chairs completed the setting - - - not elaborate but functional.
We gathered and the book became our focus. Titled “Five Came Back” by Mark Harris it is the story of five talented, respected Hollywood filmmakers who were recruited by the War Department to become part of the Signal Corps. Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941 and the United States entered World War II as a result. Of note to me was that the Signal Corps had used movies to train solders since 1929 and in the 1930’s Franklin Roosevelt and his advisors had used short films and newsreels to sell the New Deal to the public. .”the beginning of the war marked the government’s first attempt at a sustained program of filmed propaganda, and its use of Hollywood filmmakers to explain its objectives, tout its successes, and share the war as a narrative for both civilians and soldiers……”.
Back to our book club meeting - - - we had a lively discussion and talked of films made during the 1940’s and 50’s portraying World War II. It seemed that we set aside our personal cares and enjoyed the company of each other. It was part of a morning well spent.
Eileen Stitz
Cambridge
